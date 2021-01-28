One film for every 4 months!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is on a signing spree. The actor was last seen in Agnyathavaasi which did not do well at the box-office. The film ended as a dud and there is absolutely no liking for the film even from the actor's fans. Now, Pawan Kalyan is ready with a release strategy with which he wants to make sure his fans are entertained. Pawan wants to release one film every four months.

Vakeel Saab will hit the screens in April this year. The film is in post-production. After this, the AK remake will hit the screens in August or September. The shoot is in progress. After four months of AK Release, most likely for next year's Sankranthi, Krish's film will arrive at theatres. Soon after this, Pawan plans to release Harish Shankar's film for next year's Summer. Surender Reddy's project will hit the screens towards next year-end.

Pawan Kalyan does not want to take any break in between and finish all the films before deadlines.