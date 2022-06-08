Pakka Commercial Trailer Glimpse: Gopichand Is Introduced As An Advocate

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Pakka Commercial… As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to unveil the trailer soon. As of now, they dropped the trailer glimpse and raised the expectations on the movie.

Gopichand and Raashii Khanna dropped the trailer glimpse on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Here it is, #PakkaCommercial Trailer Glimpse with a twist! 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐋𝐎𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐄 𝟏𝟐𝐭𝐡 #AlluAravind DirectorMaruthi @RaashiiKhanna_ #BunnyVas @JxBe #KarmChawla @SKNonline @GA2Official @UV_Creations #PakkaCommercialOnJuly1st".

Going with the promo, Gopichand is introduced as an advocate and he is seen in the court room walking down stylishly. The trailer will be unveiled on 12th June, 2022!

Earlier, the makers dropped the teaser and it started off with Gopichand's powerful dialogue "Evariki choopisthunaru villainism? Ee villainism chesi choose vachanu". Then Raashii Khanna kills it with her expressions and looks cute in a classy appeal. Next, Gopichand and Raashii and Sathyaraj will be seen in advocate attires and make us go laugh with their humour scenes.

Pakka Commercial movie is being directed by Maruti and is produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures banners. It has Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Saptagiri, Sai Krishna, Ramana Reddy and Kiran Talasila in other important roles.

Pakka Commercial movie will be released on 1st July, 2022!