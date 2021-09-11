Pawan Kalyan activates simultaneous mode

Power star Pawan Kalyan who recently tasted success with 'Vakeel Saab' is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' under the direction of Krish.

Touted to be one of the biggest pan-Indian films, more than half of the shooting is already completed. The makers are planning to release the film in April next year. The makers are planning to resume the shooting of the film to wrap up the balance shooting in October end or November first week. Pawan Kalyan will simultaneously shoot for this film along with Harish Shankar's new film.

Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is the title in consideration for the project. The official confirmation on the same will be out soon.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is planning to wrap up the Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' as 'Bheemla Nayak'.