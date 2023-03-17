Pawan Kalyan and Kabzaa Director R. Chandru in Talks for Upcoming Collaboration

According to recent reports, Pawan Kalyan has shown interest in collaborating with R. Chandru, the director of the hit film Kabzaa. The movie has received widespread praise and curiosity from audiences across India, with big names from the Telugu and Hindi film industries discussing the film's success. Pawan Kalyan was reportedly impressed by R. Chandru's work and is keen to work with him on a future project. However, neither the actor nor the director have confirmed these reports, leaving fans unsure about the possibility.

Despite this, Pawan Kalyan has been offering support and encouragement to the team behind Kabzaa. He was unable to attend the audio event for the film due to political commitments, but sent a special note to the team wishing them success. R. Chandru has also expressed his gratitude towards Pawan Kalyan for his support.

The much-awaited film Kabzaa is releasing in theaters worldwide on March 17th, featuring a star-studded cast and crew similar to the KGF franchise. The film has been projected to be a big hit at the box office, and there are already talks of extending it into a franchise. Shiva Rajkumar has also made a special cameo appearance in the film. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement on the collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and R. Chandru.