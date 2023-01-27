Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna, Neelima Guna And A Few Other Tollywood Celebs Mourn For Senior Actor Jamuna's Demise…

It is all known that Tollywood's legendary actress Jamuna passed away today morning due to age-related issues. She breathed her last at the age of 86 at her home and left a void space in the Telugu film industry. She acted in more than 200 films in Telugu and also shared screen space with many ace actors in the Hindi, Tamil and Kannada film industries. She started her acting at the age of 15 and turned into an ace actress with an amazing screen presence.



Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, Neelima Guna, Nithiin and a few other stars mourned for her loss and dropped condolences messages on social media… Take a look!

Balakrishna

Along with sharing the pic of Jamuna garu, he also wrote, "Jamuna garu has impressed us as a naughty child, sister-in-law swinging with anger, best housewife, above all as the Satyabhama of Telugu people. As he has experience in dramas from childhood, he has become an ornament for acting. Jamuna garu has shown his ability to act in more than 195 movies. Jamuna garu, a versatile scientist who is not limited to only South movies, also acted in many Hindi movies in those days itself and made him feel aura and got the praise of everyone... As father said, art and artists will never die.. Even though Jamuna garu is not with us physically today, his sweet memories will always be there in our hearts... I pray to God that their soul rests in peace... My deepest condolences to their families."

Sumalatha Ambareesh









She shared beautiful throwback pics of her crowning moments and wrote, "ದಕ್ಷಿಣದ ಹಿರಿಯ ತಾರೆ ಜಮುನಾ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಆಘಾತ ತಂದಿದೆ. ನನ್ನ ಮೊದಲ ಸಿನಿಮಾಗೆ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿ, 'ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ನಿನಗಿದೆ' ಎಂದು ಆಶೀರ್ವದಿಸಿದ್ದರು. 43 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ನನಗೆ ಬ್ಯೂಟಿ ಕ್ವೀನ್ ಕಿರೀಟ ಹಾಕಿದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ನಟಿ ಅವರಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಕೋರುವೆ. #Jamuna #teluguactress".

Sai Dharam Tej





The story of a legend came to an end. She stood as an inspiration to all of our new generation artists. We will cherish you forever #Jamuna garu.

My condolences to her family and dearest ones.



Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 27, 2023





Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna





We lost a gem! My heart goes out to Shravanthi and Koosu. We will miss you amma. Thank you for being what you are! #RIPJamuna #januma pic.twitter.com/KffkvdPtYr — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) January 27, 2023





Suresh Productions





Suresh Productions debuted in the film industry with 'Ramudu Bheemudu' in 1964 in which #Jamuna garu starred as the lead actress. She will be missed, cherished, and will always have a special place in our hearts.❤️#RIPJamunaGaru pic.twitter.com/bIChjKAaKr — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) January 27, 2023





They shared a video that holds beautiful snaps of Jamuna and made us go teary-eyed.

Ananya Nagalla





Saddened to hear the demise of legendary actress #Jamuna garu, May her soul rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yj6MqcxzsC — Ananya Nagalla (@AnanyaNagalla) January 27, 2023





Gopichand Malineni





#Jamuna garu will be remembered forever for all those iconic roles she outlived.



May her soul rest in peace, and strength to family members #RIPJamunaGaru 🙏 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 27, 2023





Director Bobby





Saddened to hear the demise of legendary actress #Jamuna garu, May her soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Bobby (@dirbobby) January 27, 2023





Director Gopi Mohan





Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of the veteran actress Smt #Jamuna Garu. #OmShanti 🙏🏻తెలుగుతెర అందాల సత్యభామ,అలనాటి మహానటి,మాజీ పార్లమెంటు సభ్యురాలు శ్రీమతి జమున గారికి నా వినమ్ర నివాళులు.ఓం శాంతి🙏మిస్సమ్మ,గుండమ్మకథ,మూగమనసులు,గులేబకావళికథ,శ్రీకృష్ణతులాభారం మరచిపోలేనివి. pic.twitter.com/D1pOp6x514 — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) January 27, 2023





Actor Gopichand





Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary actress #Jamuna Garu. May her soul rest in peace. You'll be remembered forever. Sending my deepest condolences to her family. — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) January 27, 2023





Director Surender Reddy





Deeply saddened by the demise of Jamuna garu. One of the finest actresses of the Golden Age of Indian Cinema. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) January 27, 2023





K Raghavendra Rao





Saddened by the passing of legendary actress #Jamuna garu. Will fondly remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the industry. My condolences to her family and loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cnqStr9lDg — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) January 27, 2023





He shared a pic of Jamuna and wrote, "Saddened by the passing of legendary actress #Jamuna garu. Will fondly remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the industry. My condolences to her family and loved ones".

Nithiin





Shocked to hear about the demise of legendary actress #Jamuna Garu. May her soul rest in peace. Sending my deepest condolences to her near and dear..om shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ganj0JYLCn — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 27, 2023





Director Radha Krishna





Skies are becoming empty with stars fading away!! Telugu cinematic sky lost one more star #OmShanthi Jamuna garu. May god give strength to her family and friends 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/AGEjKtx7yG — Radha Krishna (@director_radhaa) January 27, 2023





Neelima Guna





Rest in peace legendary actress #Jamuna garu, your portrayal of 'Satyabhama' will forever be etched in our hearts. A woman of grace and substance, you shall remain iconic. #restinpeaceJamunagaru #RIPJamunagaru pic.twitter.com/1UlD7urMXb — Neelima Guna (@neelima_guna) January 27, 2023





Sudheer Babu





Very sad to hear that Jamuna garu is no more... Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) January 27, 2023





Director Sreenu Vaitla





We have lost many legends recently and it is unfortunate that the legendary actress Jamuna garu is no more. Her and her classic movies will always remain in our hearts.

I pray for the strength to her family..

Om Shanthi🙏 pic.twitter.com/9XGzfnch2b — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) January 27, 2023





He shared a beautiful throwback pic of Jamuna and wrote, "We have lost many legends recently and it is unfortunate that the legendary actress Jamuna garu is no more. Her and her classic movies will always remain in our hearts.

I pray for the strength to her family..

Om Shanthi".

Pawan Kalyan









Well, the mortal remains of Jamuna will be kept at the film chamber from 2-4 PM and then her last rites will be held at Mahaprasthanam, Film Nagar, Hyderabad.

