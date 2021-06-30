Pawan Kalyan buys a costly SUV

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with a series of interesting films. Very soon, the actor will be resuming the work for his upcoming films. As per the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan is soon going to be the owner of a luxury Range Rover SUV.

Going by the buzz, Pawan Kalyan has purchased the Range Rover's Autobiography model car. The actor is said to have booked this SUV worth Rs 4 crore which will be delivered to his home soon.

Usually, Pawan does not show much interest in automobiles but it is interesting to see him coming up with a new car.

Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of 'Ayyapanum Koshiyam' Telugu remake from the second week of July. Apart from that, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, under Krish Jagarlamudi's direction. More details of the film will come out soon.