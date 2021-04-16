Pawan Kalyan Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19; He Undergoes Treatment At His Home

Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is tested positive for Covid-19. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party leaders have made the news reach all his fans sharing the note on the Twitter page.









The official Twitter page of the Jana Sena party has this post and through this, it is clear that Pawan Kalyan has been tested positive for Covid-19. This letter reads, "The majority of Janasena President Pawan Kalyan's chief executives, security and personal staff are affected by corona. As a part of precautionary measure, Sri Pawan Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors. Members of his entourage are being infected with corona one by one over the past week. All these people used to work closely with him. With this, he went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as part of preventing the spreading of the corona. He was in a peaceful atmosphere on the advice of doctors. However, he is executing his daily works and party affairs. He is talking to the party leader through teleconference."





HEY P K FANS , AA VIRUS M LANI PACHCHADI CHESI CHAMPEYYANDI 😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/9pOytD4Mh1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 16, 2021





Even Ram Gopal Varma also shared the pic of Pawan Kalyan and added a quirky comment. "HEY P K FANS, AA VIRUS M LANI PACHCHADI CHESI CHAMPEYYANDI".

Well, it was just a couple of days back Pawan Kalyan underwent home quarantine as most of his staff were tested positive for this novel virus.

According to the sources, a famous cardiologist and viral diseases expert Dr T Suman, being their family medical advisor, is attending on Kalyan and his team from Apollo was also treating the Power Star.