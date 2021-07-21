Pawan Kalyan is extremely busy!

Power star Pawan Kalyan recently marked his comeback what the biggest blockbuster 'Vakeel Saab' under the direction of Venu Sriram. The actor has a bunch of projects in his pipeline. His upcoming film will be 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' under the direction of Krish.

After wrapping up this project, Pawan Kalyan is planning to wrap up the much-awaited Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film 'Ayyappan Koshiyum'.



Pawan Kalyan also has to do a movie under the direction of Harish Shankar. So, we can expect that Pawan Kalyan will complete two films by 2022.



A couple of directors and producers have been trying to impress Pawan Kalyan and we can expect that Pawan will sign another film which will hit the floors in 2023.



The fans are heavily excited to witness back to back releases from their favourite hero.

