Pawan Kalyan Meets His ‘Jana Sena’ Party ‘Sainiks’ At Wai Lake During OG Movie Shooting

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is busy with Sujeeth's OG movie shooting. Being an action entertainer, he is all set to essay the role of a gangster in this movie. As of now, the team is shooting at Wai Lake, Maharashtra. To Pawan's surprise, he found his party 'Jana Sena' sainiks there. Thus, Pawan posted a pic from the shooting spot and shared this happy news with all his fans through social media…

While shooting for ‘OG‘ at Wai lake in Maharashtra , met our Janasainiks; Singiri Sai, Singiri Rajesh and Sanni John from Kovvur , Rajamundry, East Godavari. pic.twitter.com/oPnrOaaFbf — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 8, 2023

Pawan is seen from the back with a few ‘Jana Sainiks’ holding the flag of his party.

The movie is tentatively titled as ‘OG’ and is being helmed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. It is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. SS Thaman is scoring tunes for this untitled movie.

Pawan is also part of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh movies. Well, speaking about the Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. This movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie is being helmed by Harish Shankar and is being produced by Naveen and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Anand Sai is the art director while Chota K Prasad will crank the camera. Glam doll Sreeleela is the lead actress of this action drama.