Pawan Kalyan Praises Karthikeya 2 Movie And Specially Appreciates Nikhil Siddhartha

Tollywood's young actor Nikhil Siddhartha and filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti's Karthikeya 2 movie is still running successfully in the theatres and is breaking records with massive collections all over India. In Bollywood too, the movie surpassed Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan movies collections. Off late, power star Pawan Kalyan also praised the movie and specially appreciated Nikhil and Chandoo for their best work in a recent meeting.



The makers and Nikhil shared Pawan Kalyan's video and thanked him for his special appreciation… Take a look!

POWER STAR 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 ayina matallo cinema gurunchi, na gurunchi vinadam 🙏🏽❤️ #Karthikeya2 #Karthikeya2Hindi Thanks for ur words sir @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/1yaYA1siCq — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 21, 2022

In the video, Pawan is seen speaking about Nikhil and his movie Karthikeya 2. He said the change already started with the movie!

On the other hand, Taran Adarsh dropped a special video of Karthikeya 2 movie and praised it…

In the video, someone is seen reading a book and Lord Krishna's beautiful glimpse made it worth watching. He also wrote, "Veryyy few films stay in your heart and mind, much after the screening has ended... #Karthikeya2 is that special film... This is one film that deserves all the love, adulation and accolades... Strongly recommended!... Awaiting #Karthikeya3. #Xclusiv clip from #Karthikeya2... Would like to make a special mention of #Nikhil and #AnupamKher's first-rate performances and director #ChandooMondeti's handling of several sequences... After #TheKashmirFiles, producer #AbhishekAgarwal hits the bull's eye yet again with #Karthikeya2."

Going with the plot, it showcases how Anupama and Nikhil chase a mystery behind Lord Krishna's anklet with the help of Anupam Kher who essayed the role of guru.

This is the latest collection report of Karthikeya 2 movie… "#Karthikeya2 is unstoppable in the #Hindi belt... Posts fantastic numbers on [second] Sat... From ₹ 7 lacs [on Day 1] to ₹ 3.04 cr [on Day 8], the growth is mind-boggling... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 11.25 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

Going with the characterisations in the movie, Nikhil will be seen as Karthikeya while Anupama is essaying the role of Mugdha. Anupam Kher will be seen as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha as Suleman and Aditya Menon as Santanu. The movie is termed as the India's Epic Mystical Adventure and it is directed by young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava scored music for this suspense thriller. This movie was released on 13th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!