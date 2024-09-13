Pawan Kalyan Praises Krishna Manineni’s Flood Relief Efforts

Krishna Manineni, who earned a good reputation as an actor with his first film 'Jetty', has been conducting various social service activities under the "100 Dreams" Foundation for the past 8 years. Recently, following the unexpected rains in Vijayawada, which caused severe flooding and rendered thousands of people homeless, the 100 Dreams Foundation, led by Krishna Manineni and his team, extended numerous forms of support to those affected in the flood-hit areas.





When this matter came to the attention of Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, he personally invited Krishna Manineni, the founder of the 100 Dreams Foundation. In response to the flood victims’ needs, hero Krishna Manineni presented a cheque for Rs10 lakhs as a donation to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.



During his meeting with Pawan Kalyan, Krishna Manineni expressed his happiness at being warmly welcomed by him. He mentioned that Pawan Kalyan listened attentively to the services provided by the 100 Dreams Foundation, praised their efforts, and blessed them to undertake more good initiatives in the future.

Krishna Manineni concluded by stating, "We will remain indebted to Pawan Kalyan for taking time out of his busy schedule to meet us and offer his congratulations."