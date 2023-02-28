Pawan Kalyan praises Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha teaser

It has been reported earlier that Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are working together for an official remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which is being directed by Samuthirakani, the director of the original. Today, on the sets of this multistarrer, Pawan Kalyan launched the teaser of Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film Virupaksha.

Pawan Kalyan watched the teaser and appreciated the team of Virupaksha. The film is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023, and the teaser will be officially released on YouTube tomorrow. The movie stars Samyuktha, who shared screen space with Pawan Kalyan in Bheemla Nayak, as the female lead.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, Virupaksha is a mystical thriller with music by Anjaneesh Loknath. It is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings and will release in major Indian languages.