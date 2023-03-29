Pawan Kalyan to grace the famous cultural festival

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has been busy juggling multiple projects. Recently, he wrapped up his part in the Telugu remake of 'Vinodhaya Sitham', directed by Samuthirakani. Despite his hectic schedule, the actor is set to attend a cultural event next month.

According to the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan will be the guest of honor at the opening ceremony of the renowned cultural festival 'Spring Spree 2023' at NIT Warangal. The event is scheduled for April 6, 2023, at 6 PM and will see the participation of students from various colleges in different activities. The organizers are making elaborate arrangements for the grand ceremony.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the sets of 'OG', directed by Sujeeth, very soon. Stay tuned to this page for more intriguing and exciting updates.