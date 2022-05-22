Pawan Kalyan to play a lecturer in Harish Shankar's next film

Telugu director Harish Shankar, who is prepping up to kick-off his highly anticipated movie 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' with actor Pawan Kalyan, reveals interesting details. The director of 'Gabbar Singh' recently spilled the beans to scribes about Pawan Kalyan's role in their upcoming film. "Pawan Kalyan is playing a lecturer for the first time," Harish Shankar said.

"It'll be a hugely successful commercial entertainer. Shooting for the film will begin in August and will be shot in Hyderabad," he added. "One sequence will be shot in Ooty, a hill station. It also depends on the weather", Harish Shankar stated. After a blockbuster movie like 'Gabbar Singh', this will be Pawan Kalyan's second collaboration with Harish Shankar.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to reports, Pawan Kalyan is rushing to finish all of his upcoming films before the Andhra Pradesh elections, as he wants to concentrate on his political career.