Pawan Kalyan to turn as a lecturer for his next?

Power star Pawan Kalyan recently marked his come back with 'Vakeel Saab' movie which came out as the much awaited Telugu remake of Bollywood superhit film Pink. directed by Venu Sriram, the movie became super hit at the box office.

Now, Pawan Kalyan is also busy with Krish's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. Tentatively titled as #PSPK28, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this project. The makers have already released the first look poster of the film which increased the expectations on the movie and an interesting update about the movie is that Pawan Kalyan is going to play the role of a lecturer in this movie. The actor who appeared as an advocate in 'Vakeel Saab' is all set to impress the audience with his electrifying screen presence as a lecturer in Harish Shankar's directorial.

If the rumours turns out to be true, then the movie is going to be the first ever film in which Pawan Kalyan is going to appear as a lecturer.