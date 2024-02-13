Pawan Kalyan’s ‘HHVM’ VFX work in full swing, filming temporarily halted

Amidst recent uncertainties surrounding the production of Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated film, 'Hari Hara Veeramallu,' the film's team has provided a comprehensive update to alleviate concerns.

While the filming has temporarily come to a halt, the team assured fans and cinema lovers that extensive VFX work is in progress. The high-end VFX work is being carried out in multiple locations, including Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The filmmakers emphasized their commitment to delivering a film that pushes the boundaries of imagination with unprecedented scale and breadth.

A statement from the team addressed the eager audience: "To all the Power Star Fans & Cinema Lovers who are eagerly waiting for an update on our revolutionary bandit hero film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Our prestigious movie’s high-end VFX work is currently happening in places like Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Our film will push the boundaries of your imagination with an unprecedented scale and breadth. So, please stay tuned and anticipate the thrill! Very soon, we’ll be presenting a special promo that will have you on the edge of your seat."

‘Hari Hara Veeramallu' is produced by AM Ratnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, and MM Keeravani is composing the music. The filmmakers are determined to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience, and a special promo is promised to be released soon.