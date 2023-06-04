Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' begins third schedule today

Live
Power Star Pawan Kalyan has joined hands with the young talent Sujeeth for an action drama called "OG" (tentative title). Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead in this flick.
Today, the makers have taken to their social media platforms to announce that the third schedule of the movie has begun today in Hyderabad. They also mentioned that Pawan Kalyan will soon join the sets. The star will join the shoot of Bro for a special song, sources revealed.
OG is the proud production of DVV Danayya of the DVV Entertainment banner. Thaman is the music director of this movie. The release date and other details will be out very soon.
The heat begins again, both on and off the set. ☀️⭐️— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) June 4, 2023
The third schedule has kickstarted today in Hyderabad, and #OG will join us in a few days. 🔥🤗 #FireStormIsComing 🔥#TheyCallHimOG 💥