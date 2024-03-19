Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Teaser: A Glimpse of Mass Power with Political Undertones

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" has ignited fervor among his supporters, who are currently engaged in backing his political endeavor, the Jana Sena party, as elections loom on the horizon. In a bid to energize his admirers, the makers recently unveiled a glimpse of the movie, subtly weaving in references to his political affiliations.

The teaser opens with a gripping scene set in Old City, where a group of priests faces a brutal attack. Enter Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, portrayed in a stylish and mass avatar by director Harish Shankar. The actor springs into action, single-handedly thwarting the assailants and delivering a potent message. His dialogue, "The glass becomes sharper if it gets broken. Glass doesn’t mean size. It represents an invisible army," carries implicit references to the Jana Sena party's election symbol and ethos.

Amidst high production values, Pawan Kalyan shines with his charismatic presence, sporting a suave look accentuated by a slight beard. While filming is temporarily paused until Pawan completes his current project, "OG," anticipation continues to build. Actress Sreeleela joins the cast as the female lead, with Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar producing the film. Adding to the excitement is the musical brilliance of Devi Sri Prasad, composing the film's tunes.












