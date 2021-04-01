Pawan to feature in Vakeel Saab promotional song

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is one of the exciting films in recent times. Pawan Kalyan will be seen as lawyer and the trailer already hiked the expectations on the film. Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Nivetha Thomas are playing the leads. Shruti Haasan is playing a special role.

The audio album scored by Thaman already became a hit. There are three songs in the audio album and the director Venu Sriram confirmed that there will be a special promotional song in the film that will be out soon. The buzz is that Thaman is planning to unveil the same on the 4th of this month, during the pre-release event of the film.

The buzz is that Pawan Kalyan will feature in the promotional song. The details of the same are kept under wraps.

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The film will release on April 9th.