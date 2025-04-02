Payal Rajput speaks out on nepotism

Actress Payal Rajput, known for her performances in RX100, RDX Love, and Mangalvaaram, has voiced her concerns about favoritism and nepotism in the film industry.

Taking to social media platform X, Payal expressed how challenging the industry can be for outsiders. She wrote, "Being an actor is one of the toughest careers out there. Each day starts with the weight of uncertainty, as I step into a world where nepotism and favoritism often overshadow talent."

She further admitted to moments of doubt, wondering whether hard work and dedication could truly make an impact in an industry dominated by privilege. "I watch as opportunities slip away to those with famous last names or a powerful agent, wondering if my talent is enough to break through," she added, emphasizing her struggles with the hashtag #Struggleisreal.

Despite these challenges, Payal is keeping busy with multiple upcoming projects. She is currently working on the Telugu film ‘VenkataLachimi’, directed by Muni, which is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The actress had earlier announced that she started shooting for the film in February.

Additionally, Payal plays the female lead opposite Legend Saravanan in his second Tamil film, directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, known for hits like Kakki Sattai, Kodi, and Garudan. The film, featuring Shaam and Andrea in key roles, is an action-packed thriller inspired by real events from Thoothukudi.

With music by Gibran and a grand-scale production, Payal Rajput’s upcoming projects are set to make an impact, even as she continues to navigate the industry’s challenges.