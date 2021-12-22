Payal Rajput to replace Anasuya for Ravi Teja?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja finally tasted success with Gopichand Malineni's directorial, 'Krack'. After the grand success of the film, Ravi Teja come back to form and the actor is now busy with a bunch of interesting projects in his pipeline.



Ravi Teja recently signed a project with director Trinadh Rao Nakkina. TG Vishwa Prasad under Peoples Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners is bankrolling this project. Titled as 'Dhamaka', rumors came out that Anasuya will do an item number in the film. However, the movie unit recently rubbished these rumors. Now, the rumors are coming out that 'RX100' fame beauty Payal Rajput will be on board to shake her leg with Ravi Teja in a mass number. The official confirmation regarding the same is yet to get released.

Initially, Trinadh has narrated the script to Victory Venkatesh but as a senior hero is already busy with his other commitments, he narrated the story to Raviteja who immediately gave his nod. The shooting of the film is currently going on at a brisk pace.