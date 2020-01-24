Payal Rajput's cop story revived?

After more than 15 months, the pretty actress Payal Rajput's cop story has been revived and is getting ready as the makers are giving it finishing touches.

"It was revived and Payal Rajput is doing her work without a break but no confirmation about the date of release," says a source, close to the unit.

In fact, the 'RX 100' girl was excited to play a lady cop in Cyberabad police. She had said in February last that she was bit nervous about playing a strong character for the first time in her career.

"The film directed by debutant Parandeep, erstwhile assistant of Gunasekhar, was almost shelved by the makers but now it is all set to see the light of the day," the source adds.

Despite her maiden lady-oriented film 'RDX Love' going down without a whimper, the pretty damsel is pinning hopes on the police story to prove that she could pull off a film on the strength of her name.

"Payal understands how important the film is for her career and giving her best in terms of performance and showcasing her fiery side with ease as she takes on cudgels against evil doers on screen," the source concludes.