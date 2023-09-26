‘Pedakapu-1’ stands out as a rare film in TFI: Producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy

‘Pedakapu-1,’ a new age political thriller directed by sensible director Srikanth Addala starring young talented Virat Karna. Miryala Ravinder Reddy, who gave a blockbuster with 'Akhanda' has ambitiously produced this film on Dwarka Creations. The promotional content of the film is getting a tremendous response and the film is all set to hit screens on Sep 29th.In an exclusive conversation with ‘Hans India,’ Producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy shared the special features of 'Pedakapu-1.' Let’s have a look into it.

How does it feel that ‘Pedakapu-1’ has created a huge buzz with its teaser trailer?

It is nice to get such a good buzz on the lips. We made it big from the beginning with the belief that it will be a big film.

You can make a movie with a star hero after the success of ‘Akhanda.’ But the reason for making this film?

I also had a dilemma of what to do after such a huge success. There was pressure from close friends to give advances to big stars and directors. At such a time the story of ‘Pedakapu’ came. Notable movies are rare in the Telugu film industry. ‘Pedakapu’ stands out as such a rare film. Dwarka's journey will change after this movie.

Srikanth Addala was compared to Vetrimaran. Can it be so natural?

Absolutely, the movie is so natural. No sets were made in a conspiracy. We took it 100% honestly. We have shown how to show a history before the eyes. We shot in all real locations to reflect the conditions of 1980. We travelled for two hours every day from Rajahmundry and shot in some natural locations.

The reason for giving the title of ‘Pedakapu?’

At first, we thought of some titles for the film. At such a time when Srikanth and I went to see the locations, we saw the name 'Pedakapu'. When I asked the people there about it, they said that it was a person who had done good to that place. Then Srikanth said that our story is also the same story. Pedakapu name is good. So, we named this story Pedakapu.

Have you ever thought of introducing a hero from your home? Did Virat live up to your expectations?

Virat is interested in movies. He is hero material. It felt like watching a big hero while watching on the screen. This is not a regular movie. A very intense action movie. It needs a common man as a hero. Virat is perfect for this. Making a film with such a big canvas with a new hero is a little risky for any director. But we believe strongly in this story. I said earlier that the film should be made in a big way without any boundaries. If necessary, we shoot an episode and if it doesn't match our expected output, let's keep all the unit and change the hero to another hero, but I clearly said that we should not draw boundaries for the story. After that day there was never a feeling that we were doing it with a new hero. After the shooting, the director and the rest of the team are very satisfied.

When is ‘Akhanda 2’ and what are your current projects?

Can't say when but ‘Akhanda 2’ will definitely happen. ‘Pedakapu 2’ will be immediate release after this. There is a movie with Adivi Sesh. Also, few stories are under discussion.