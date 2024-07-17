‘Peka Medalu’ pre-release event: Producer Dheeraj Mogilineni opens up on difficulties in releasing small films

“Peka Medalu,” a film by Crazy Ants Productions, is ready to hit the screens on July 19. Produced by Rakesh Varre and directed by Nilagiri Maamilla, the movie stars Vinod Kishan and Anusha Krishna. The film, focusing on women empowerment, has received positive public response from special shows in Vizag and Vijayawada.

To ensure accessibility, ticket prices have been set at ₹100. Producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni, releasing the film in Telugu, expressed confidence in its success. “We reduced ticket rates to ₹100 to encourage more viewership. We also organized paid premieres in Vijayawada, Vizag, and Hyderabad at ₹50 to attract audiences,” said Mogilineni.

Director Nilagiri Maamilla thanked the media for their support and expressed optimism about the film’s reception. “The response to the paid premieres feels like a pre-success meet. I am confident about the film and grateful to Dheeraj sir for his support,” he said.

Heroine Anusha Krishna also extended her gratitude to the media, stating, “The media has been like family in promoting our film. The passion with which we made this film will resonate with the audience.”

Hero Vinod Kishan shared his excitement about the positive response from the premieres. “The innovative promotions have made me recognizable as the hero of Peka Medalu. I hope the audience enjoys the film and makes it a success,” he said.

Producer Rakesh Varre acknowledged the support from the media and friends in the industry, including Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, and Vishwak Sen. “The response has been very positive, and people recognize us as the Peka Medalu team. Thanks to Dheeraj for his support in releasing the film,” Varre concluded.