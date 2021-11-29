Pelli SadaD heroine busy with exams!

Pelli SandaD is one of the hit films in Telugu, in recent times. Roshan Meka played the lead role in the film and Sree Leela is the female lead. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, we hear that Sree Leela is still studying and she is focused on her MBBS final year examinations.

Going by the latest reports in the film circles, Sree Leela is in the final year of her medicine and she has been working hard to finish the exams and get back to acting again.



Sree Leela took some time off her busy studying schedules and decided to work on films. With her debut film becoming a big hit at the box office, there are back-to-back offers waiting for her. The actress might take a call on the same after the completion of her exams.

