Pelli SandaD Second Song Launch on Raghavendra Rao's Birthday!

Veteran director Raghavendra Rao has delivered many romantic, family and devotional blockbusters is celebrating his birthday today (May 23). Under his direction supervision 'Pelli SandaD' is being made and marking his birthday, the second song 'Bujjulu Bujjulu' is launched.

K. Krishna Rao is presenting 'Pelli SandaD' under Arka Media Works and RK Film Associates banners while Madhavi Kovelamudi, Shobhu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni are the producers.



Starring Roshan and Sree Leela in the lead roles, Gowri Ronanki is directing the movie and speaking on the occasion she said, "We are happy to launch second song on KRR's birthday. This is a challenging project and the film has come out well. Audiences know about the combination of director Raghavendra Rao and music composer Keeravani. This film will have equally terrific music and would certainly get the audiences attention. The first song received a superb response and hopeful for same reception to just launched 'Bujjulu Bujjulu' song."



The producers said, "Raghavendra Rao garu and Keeravani have given us many musical blockbusters and 'Pelli SandaD' would join this space. About seven days of patch work is remaining while rest of the shoot is almost done. Once the lockdown is lifted, we would wrap it up and plan the release of the film in July."

