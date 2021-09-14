PelliSandaD Teaser: A Complete Romantic Love Tale

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Srikanth's son Roshann is making his debut with the PelliSandaD movie. Being the sequel of Raghavendra Rao's Pelli Sandadi movie, there are many expectations on it. Even the legendary director Raghavendra Rao is also making his debut as an actor with this movie. He is essaying the role of Vashishta in this love tale. The recently released teaser of his character garnered millions of views. Off late, the makers of this movie released the teaser on social media and showed us a glimpse of Roshann and Shree Shree Leela's romantic love story.



Tollywood's ace actor King Akkineni Nagarjuna launched the teaser of PelliSandaD and wished the whole team of this movie. Going with the teaser, it showcased Roshann as a basketball player. After his introduction scenes with a few awesome fight sequences, the few glimpses of the lead actor's love tale make the teaser interesting. The glimpse of the family drama mixed with romantic love tale and emotions made the teaser worth watching. Even Rajendra Prasad, Posani Krishna Murali, Prakash Raj and a few other ace character artists of Tollywood did their best and made us await for the release of this movie.

Even Roshann shared the teaser on his Twitter page and treated his fans sharing a new poster of the movie too... Take a look!

PellisandaD movie is being directed by Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of legend Raghavendra Rao. While this movie has music by MM Keeravani and is produced by K Krishna Mohan Ro and Arka Media Works in association with A RK Film Production. Being a new aged love story with the debut actors, it is the sequel to Srikanth's blockbuster movie 'Pelli Sandadi'. Well, we need to wait and watch will it create the same magic as its prequel or not. Roshan and Shree Leela are making their debut with this movie and are all set to entertain the audience with their magical love tale.