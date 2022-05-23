Peppy Lyrical Video Of ‘Rango Ranga’ From Nani’s ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all stepping into the fictional character Sundar for his upcoming movie 'Ante Sundaraniki'… His life is filled with funny problems as his parents believe in horoscopes. This makes him follow some rules! But the story takes an interesting turn when he falls in love with Leela who is a Christian! As this movie is all set to release in a few days, the makers are creating noise on social media with their amazing digital promotions. Off late, they dropped the peppy lyrical video of "Rango Ranga…" song and showcases the irony of Sundar's life!

Nani also shared the lyrical video of "Rango Ranga…" song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the link and poster of the song, he also wrote, "OUT NOW #RangoRanga https://youtu.be/ggLPyF8R9Mg June 10th will be so much fun #AnteSundaraniki". Going with the lyrical video, ace singer Karunya took it to the next level with his amazing crooning and funny appeals! The song showcases how Sundar faces the funny problems of his life and makes us go ROFL! Even a few BTS pics of the lead actors and the whole team are shown in the video. Sanapati Bhardwaj Patrudu's lyrics will definitely create a magic on social media while Vivek Sagar's composition made it instantly top the music charts!

Earlier the makers dropped the teaser and it showcased Nani aka Sundar Prasad is born and brought in a traditional Brahmin family who believe in horoscopes and poojas. Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of his parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas will be born and brought up in a Christian family. Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj.

This Vivek Athreya directorial is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 10th June, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!