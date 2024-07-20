  • Menu
Pooja Hegde dazzles in Italy with summer chic style
Pooja Hegde is serving up major vacation goals with her latest Instagram updates from Italy. The actress, currently on a family getaway, has been spotted flaunting a vibrant red mini frock that accentuates her curves and exudes effortless summer chic. Pooja's playful look is completed with stylish yellow sunglasses and her hair styled in natural waves, adding to her breezy, vacation-ready vibe.

She was also seen enjoying a delicious gelato, further showcasing her relaxed and radiant demeanor. The minimalist gold earrings she chose perfectly complement her outfit, adding a touch of elegance. Fans have been quick to shower her with praise in the comments, dubbing her the “Queen of Summer Style” for her impeccable fashion sense. Pooja’s posts are capturing the essence of a perfect summer holiday, making waves among her followers.

