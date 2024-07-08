Pooja Hegde epitomes elegance

Pooja Hegde has once again mesmerized her fans with her latest social media post, where she epitomizes elegance in a breathtaking red embroidered saree. The intricate embroidery of the saree adds a touch of grandeur, while the matching sleeveless blouse enhances the overall look, making her a vision of beauty.





Her choice of accessories is impeccable, as the emerald green necklace and earrings add a striking pop of color, perfectly balancing the vibrant red of the saree. Pooja’s sleek high bun hairstyle exudes grace, complemented by a traditional red bindi that adds an authentic touch to her ensemble.







The actress’s radiant smile and infectious confidence elevate the entire look, making her appear absolutely breathtaking. Pooja Hegde’s latest post is a testament to her impeccable style and elegance, leaving her fans in awe of her beauty and fashion sense.

