Pooja Hegde pockets a bomb for her next films!

Tollywood: Pooja Hegde has become one of the most happening heroines in the industry. The actress who has been sharing the screen space with most of these star heroes in the industry has been receiving hefty paychecks for her films.

The actress has so many big projects in her pocket at the moment like Radheshyam, Acharya, Vijay's upcoming film, etc and it has become very tough for the producers to get her dates as well. On this note, the producers are even trying to increase her remuneration to get the dates immediately. Pooja Hegde is also properly planning her career and she has already given her consent to Trivikram's next project starring Mahesh Babu.

She is going to join the movie shooting very soon. It seems like the makers of Trivikram and Mahesh Babu's movie got the dates of Pooja Hegde after paying after giving fancy paychecks.