Pooja Hegde to romance Mahesh Babu again?
Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy working on an interesting project Sarkaru Vaari Paata. After this, the actor will do a film in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. The sensational filmmaker has convinced Mahesh to do an interesting film soon. He decided to repeat Pooja as a heroine again in his next. They earlier worked in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Pooja Hegde also romanced Mahesh Babu in the film Maharshi. The film became a big hit at the box office and it also grabbed a National Film Award. The actress is currently busy with Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor, and a Tamil film with Vijay.
It is interesting to see her grabbing a new film in the combination of Trivikram and Mahesh Babu. The buzz also reveals to us that Pooja is getting paid a bomb for this special film. The film will be announced on Mahesh Babu's father, Superstar Krishna's birthday.