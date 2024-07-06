Live
‘Pourusham - The Manhood’ trailer offers fresh take on tradition and family
The highly anticipated film "Pourusham - The Manhood," directed by Sheraz Mehdi, has unveiled its theatrical trailer, stirring excitement among audiences. Produced by Ashok Khullar and Devendra Negi under UVT Hollywood Studios (USA) and Shriya Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including Suman Talwar, Meka Rama Krishna, and Jyoti Reddy.
The trailer release event in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair with notable guests such as Dr. Olympia A. Gellini, singer Lumba Pam, Amber Martinez, Sage, and Lenny Vitulli of Hollywood Lux Angels Studios. The film, which is progressing steadily in production, aims to challenge traditional norms and explore the complexities of joint family dynamics.
"Pourusham - The Manhood" promises a blend of action and family emotions, catering to contemporary audiences. The trailer highlights the film's focus on questioning outdated traditions and addressing the challenges within a joint family, featuring scenes that are expected to resonate with viewers today.
With Sheraz Mehdi also providing the story, screenplay, and music, and DV Prabhu as the editor, the film is set to offer a unique cinematic experience. The buzz generated by the trailer indicates a strong interest in the film ahead of its release.