Prabhas and Mohanlal waive fees for Manchu Vishnu’s ‘Kannappa’ in a heartfelt gesture

Manchu Vishnu is gearing up for the grand theatrical release of his ambitious mythological film Kannappa, slated to hit screens on April 25. As part of the film’s promotions, Vishnu recently shared an interesting revelation about Prabhas' involvement in the project.

In an interview, Vishnu disclosed that Prabhas joined Kannappa purely out of his admiration for Manchu Mohan Babu. “Prabhas was so gentle and sweet about it. I didn’t even have to convince him to sign this project. He happily came onboard when I presented him the idea. He is so big that he could’ve easily rejected the role, but he didn’t. He valued the friendship with my father and signed for us,” Vishnu shared.

Adding to the generosity, both Prabhas and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal have reportedly not charged a single rupee for their roles in Kannappa. Vishnu revealed, “Mohanlal uncle funnily asked me if I’ve become such a big boy to discuss remuneration with him. He was so gentle about it.”

This selfless gesture from two of the biggest stars in Indian cinema has touched many hearts. Despite being one of the highest-paid actors in the country, Prabhas found time in his packed schedule to work on Kannappa without any monetary expectations. The actor will be seen in the role of Rudra in the film, further raising anticipation among fans.

With such stellar collaborations and heartfelt commitments, Kannappa is shaping up to be one of the most awaited mythological films of the year.