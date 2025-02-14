Live
- 3 held for burglary, `3 crore property recovered
- FGG urges CM to ban single-use plastic in State
- Samsung unveils its most affordable 5G smartphone
- Cops nab 5 involved in dacoity
- Bandi visits Tibetan refugee centre in Bylakuppe, K’taka
- HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Prakruthi Resorts for Encroaching on Komati Kunta Lake
- Girl injured in alleged acid attack in Annamayya district
- WPL: Indian domestic players primed to leave their mark in tournament’s third season
- Schwab, Georgieva Discuss ‘New Era’ of Global Transformations at World Governments Summit in Dubai
- Rigorous cleaning not enough to kill superbug bacteria lurking in hospital drains: Study
Just In
Prabhas and Mohanlal waive fees for Manchu Vishnu’s ‘Kannappa’ in a heartfelt gesture
Manchu Vishnu is gearing up for the grand theatrical release of his ambitious mythological film Kannappa, slated to hit screens on April 25.
Manchu Vishnu is gearing up for the grand theatrical release of his ambitious mythological film Kannappa, slated to hit screens on April 25. As part of the film’s promotions, Vishnu recently shared an interesting revelation about Prabhas' involvement in the project.
In an interview, Vishnu disclosed that Prabhas joined Kannappa purely out of his admiration for Manchu Mohan Babu. “Prabhas was so gentle and sweet about it. I didn’t even have to convince him to sign this project. He happily came onboard when I presented him the idea. He is so big that he could’ve easily rejected the role, but he didn’t. He valued the friendship with my father and signed for us,” Vishnu shared.
Adding to the generosity, both Prabhas and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal have reportedly not charged a single rupee for their roles in Kannappa. Vishnu revealed, “Mohanlal uncle funnily asked me if I’ve become such a big boy to discuss remuneration with him. He was so gentle about it.”
This selfless gesture from two of the biggest stars in Indian cinema has touched many hearts. Despite being one of the highest-paid actors in the country, Prabhas found time in his packed schedule to work on Kannappa without any monetary expectations. The actor will be seen in the role of Rudra in the film, further raising anticipation among fans.
With such stellar collaborations and heartfelt commitments, Kannappa is shaping up to be one of the most awaited mythological films of the year.