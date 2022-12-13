Prabhas Congratulates the RRR Team on their Golden Globe Nomination

Every few days, RRR, the crowning achievement of SS Rajamouli, accomplishes a new milestone in the West. The movie recently received two nominations on the coveted 2023 Golden Globes nominations list. It has been nominated for Best Picture - Non-English Language as well as Best Original Song - Motion Picture for the song "Naatu Naatu." Along with the film's production team, Prabhas, Rajamouli's young prodigy, is celebrating the significant accomplishment.

Prabhas, who worked tirelessly for five years on Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali trilogy, congratulated the RRR crew recently. "The best @ssrajamouli garu is going to rule the globe," the actor posted on Instagram. Congratulations on taking home the coveted LA Film Critics Award for best director and the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best director (runner-up). Congratulations to the renowned Keeravaani garu, who won the best music director prize at the LA Film Critics Awards.