Prabhas Donates Rs 35 Lakh to Support Telugu Film Directors Association

Prabhas, known for his roles in blockbuster films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Salaar,’ has extended a helping hand to the Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA).

In a heartwarming gesture, Prabhas donated Rs 35 lakh to the association. This act of generosity will directly benefit the welfare of various cinema workers. The TFDA members expressed their sincere gratitude to Prabhas for his thoughtful contribution.



The announcement came during a press conference where the TFDA unveiled their plans for Director's Day celebrations. Held annually on May 4th, this year's event will pay homage to the legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao on his birth anniversary.



The celebration will be a grand affair, taking place at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. To honour the immense contribution of Dasari Narayana Rao to Telugu cinema, prominent actors, directors, and technicians from the industry have been invited.



The guest list includes megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhas himself, along with actors like Nani, Nithiin, Allari Naresh, and many more. The entire event promises to be a star-studded tribute to the guiding lights behind the camera.



Prabhas is starring in a new science fiction movie called ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ It's one of the most expensive Indian films ever made and is said to be a mix of the classic story Mahabharata and time travel. People are very excited to see the movie, which comes out in theatres on May 8th. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

