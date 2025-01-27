Prabhas' First Look from Kannappa Movie Revealed: Date Announced for Rebel Star Fans

Prabhas' first look from the movie Kannappa will be released on February 3rd. Fans are very excited about this!

The movie is directed by Mukesh Kumar. Manchu Vishnu is playing the main role as Kannappa. Prabhas has an important role in the film, but no one knows yet which character he will play.

Prabhas shared a picture on social media with a tattoo on his forehead and holding a trident. This has made everyone even more curious to see his full look.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar is playing Lord Shiva, and Kajal is playing Goddess Parvati. Many other famous actors like Mohanlal, Manchu Mohan Babu, and Brahmaji are also in the movie.

Kannappa will release on April 25th, 2025. It will be available in many languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

The film has a big budget of over Rs. 100 crores and is expected to be a great visual experience. Fans can't wait to see Prabhas’ first look!