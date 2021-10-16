Prabhas gives a shock with his remuneration

Prabhas is one of the star actors in the film industry. He is one of the few actors enjoying the pan-India status like never before. After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas earned a big name and fame at the box office. The actor is extremely happy with the way things are progressing with his career.

Meanwhile, we learned that the actor hiked his remuneration and he is likely to get 150 Cr as a remuneration now. The actor is going to quote the same price for all his upcoming films. Until recently, he used to charge 100 Cr as remuneration but he hiked it all at once.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam. He is also busy with Salaar, Adipurush, and Project K. He recently signed Spirit and is in talks with a couple of production houses already.