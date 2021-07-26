Prabhas has 4 Films on sets
Prabhas has become one of the busiest actors in the industry. The actor who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' has a huge lineup of projects in his pipeline.
Prabhas has 3 movies and all of them are on the sets. After 'Radhe Shyam', Prabhas will join hands with the 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel for 'Salaar' and 30% shooting of the film is already completed. On the other hand, Prabhas has also signed a mythological Pan-Indian film 'Adipurush' under the direction of Bollywood director Om Raut and 50% of the shooting is wrapped up. Prabhas also signed as a sci-fi thriller with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and the shooting of the film is already on roll.
So, Prabhas has 4 movies including Radhe Shyam on the sets. The makers are yet to officially announce the release dates of the movies.