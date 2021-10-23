Prabhas impresses as Vikramaditya in 'Radhe Shyam'

Prabhas turned a year older on Saturday and celebrated his 42nd birthday in a gala way. As this Pan Indian actor is lined-up with a couple of prestigious projects, the makers of his "Radhe Shyam" movie surprised all his fans by releasing the motion poster of Prabhas character from the movie. He looked stylish and showcased the glimpse of his eternal love story.



Going with the teaser, Vikramaditya looked stylish and gave us a glimpse of his mysterious character. His voice over is heard along with the teaser. Prabhas is seen speaking that he knows everything but he is not a God. He is not an astrologer but can predict the future. "I know your future but I won't tell you. I am no god but I'm not one of you either". There is a bit of action and mystery in the teaser showcasing the glimpse of a periodic love story. Even Justin Prabhakaran's amazing background score was also soothing and raised the expectations on the movie.

This Radha Krishna Kumar directorial has Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyanin other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. The film will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Going with the plot, it is based on aneternal love story and that too with the backdrop of the 1970s. Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival. Well, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's untitled project, Om Raut's "Adipurush" and Prashant Neel's "Salaar" movies.