Prabhas & Pooja create magic 

Director Radha Krishna Kumar has managed to raise the expectations a notch higher with the unveiling of the magical motion poster of 'Radhe Shyam' and gave a hint about the movie's plot showing off the glimpses of great lovers Romeo & Juliet, Laila & Majnu and Devdas & Parvati.

Finally, the motion poster makes us witness a glimpse of a beautiful love story of Prabhas and Pooja. They both are seen hanging at the edge of the train holding each other much in love. They grabbed the attention with their awesome chemistry.

Being a periodic love tale, the motion poster has made us go awe with its rich picturesque aura and excellent BGM. The melodious beats scored by composer Justin Prabhakaran makes everyone go speechless. At the same time, even Prabhas and Pooja have stolen the hearts with their classy appeals.

Prabhas looks handsome, sporty and classy in lover boy avatar. While Pooja looks pretty and charming wearing a violet coloured shimmery gown. The fancy train journey and picturesque landscapes of Europe were absolutely amazing making us eagerly wait for the release of this love tale.

On the whole, the motion poster is worth a wait and hype. Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in other prominent roles.

This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. This flick will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

On other hand, Prabhas will also be the part of Om Raut's mythological movie 'Adipurush'. This much-anticipated flick will have Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan who will be seen as 'Raavan'. Our dear 'Darling' actor will also share the screen space with leggy lass Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi project.