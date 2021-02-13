Prabhas reunites with him for milestone film!

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is the most wanted director in the film industry right now. The directors and producers are forming lines to grab his dates and work with him. Right now, the actor is working on a film Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas in the lead role. After this, he will be seen in Salaar. Salaar will release for Sankranthi next year. Prabhas' 23rd film is with Nag Ashwin.

There is a buzz regarding Prabhas24 and Prabhas25. Siddharth Anand is said to be the director of the 24th film of the actor. On the other hand, there are a lot of reports regarding the 25th film of Prabhas. Since it is a milestone film, people already started speculating about the same.

As per the latest buzz, Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the 25th film of the actor and Koratala Siva is in the loop. Most likely, the Mirchi combo might reunite on the screen for this milestone film. A formal confirmation on the same will come out soon.