Prabhas to join hands with this female director?

Sudha Kongara is undoubtedly one of the popular female directors in the industry. The talented director recently scored the biggest blockbuster with Suriya starrer 'Aakasam Nee Haddura' movie.

As per the latest reports, Sudha Kongara is now all set to do a movie with young Rebel Star Prabhas. According to the buzz, Sudha has recently met with Prabhas and narrated a social drama script. It seems like the 'Baahubali' actor also liked the script and asked her to come up with the final draft. After listening to the bound script by Sudha Kongara, Prabhas will take a final call on this project. If everything goes well, Prabhas will announce his next project with Sudha Kongara marking his first-ever film under the direction of a female director.



On the other hand, Prabhas is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' and also has the movies like 'Adipurush' and also a movie with Nag Ashwin in his pipeline.

