Prabhas to play a RAW agent

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is doing back to back films after the failure of Saaho. The actor is extremely happy with the way the things are progressing ahead in his career. He is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam and also want to join the shoots of his next films. Now, we have learned that Prabhas is also in talks for a Hindi film. If everything goes well, we can see him in the role of a RAW agent.

Prabhas is trying his best to satisfy the fans with unique roles and different movies. In the process, he is trying to come up with multiple pan-India projects. One of them is in talks, under the direction of Siddharth Anand.

As per the buzz, Prabhas will be seen as a RAW agent and it will be high on action elements. The buzz is that the makers are planning to do this action drama in the International standards.