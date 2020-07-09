Prabhas to return the advances?

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is currently busy working on a project under the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar. The film in their combination is yet to get a title. The official title and first look announcement will come out tomorrow.

On the other side, Prabhas promised to do films with Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers and even took the advance. But, the reports state that Prabhas signed a Bollywood film although Dil Raju and Mythri producers sent directors to Prabhas.

Prabhas' move disappointed the Telugu producers and the latest reports reveal us that the production houses are going to ask the actor to return his advance to them.

As of now, Prabhas signed a film with Nag Ashwin, after he finishes the one with Radha Krishna Kumar. We have to see if Prabhas returns the advances.