Live
- YSR Asara funds distributed in 41 communities in Kadiri
- ‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
- Nag Ashwin praises Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’, expresses eager anticipation
- Meru International School Hosts Thrilling Meru Vijetha Inter-Community Sports Competition
Just In
Prabhas Ventures into 'Kalki' After Triumph with 'Salaar'
Fresh from the success of 'Salaar,' Prabhas is gearing up for his next venture, 'Kalki,' alongside Deepika Padukone. The film, touted as an action-packed thriller, has fans eagerly anticipating their dynamic collaboration after rigorous training for their roles.
Prabhas, the heartthrob of millions, has once again proven his mettle in the cinematic realm with his stellar performance in 'Salaar.' As the echoes of applause from audiences and critics alike continue to reverberate, Prabhas is already gearing up for his next cinematic outing - 'Kalki,' which promises to be another thrilling chapter in his illustrious career.
The announcement of Prabhas joining the cast of 'Kalki' alongside the talented Deepika Padukone has sent ripples of excitement across the entertainment industry. The anticipation for this dynamic duo's collaboration has soared to new heights, fueled further by the massive success of 'Salaar.'
Following the footsteps of his previous blockbusters, 'Baahubali' and 'Salaar,' Prabhas is all set to mesmerize the audience once again with his portrayal in 'Kalki.' The fervor surrounding the project is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting every tidbit of information regarding the film's cast, storyline, and production updates.
'Kalki' is poised to be a high-octane action extravaganza, with reports suggesting that both Prabhas and Deepika have undergone rigorous training to ace their respective roles. The duo's dedication to their craft has only added to the intrigue surrounding the film, leaving fans eager to witness their on-screen chemistry unfold.
While details about the plot of 'Kalki' remain under wraps, speculations are rife that the movie will feature adrenaline-pumping action sequences, coupled with an engaging narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With Prabhas and Deepika at the helm, 'Kalki' promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.
As the production of 'Kalki' gathers momentum, fans are eagerly anticipating glimpses from the sets and sneak peeks into the world of this much-anticipated film. With Prabhas leading the charge, supported by an ensemble cast and a talented crew, 'Kalki' is poised to carve its own niche in the annals of Indian cinema.