Prabhas's movie to spend high budgets on VFX

'Saaho' movie has failed to impress the audience. Prabhas fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna.

Though his previous project ended up as a disaster, owing to his craze and the star directors he kept in his pipeline, the producers are also coming forward to invest money in Prabhas and making pan-Indian movies with him. Both his upcoming movies 'Aadi Purush' and Nag Ashwin's movies are going to be made with massive budgets. It seems like the total budget of both this movies is going to be more than thousand crores. Though the makers have claimed that they are investing 400 crores for 'Aadi Purush' movie, we can expect that by the end of the shooting the budget will take a hike to 500 crores. Also, the makers are investing 250 crores just for the visual effects of the film.

'Aadi Purush' became the first movie to spend such huge amounts on visual effects. Some experienced Hollywood technicians are on board for this film. Directed by 'Tanhaji' fame Om Raut, the movie will be known for its technical brilliance and the producers are leaving no stone unturned in bringing out the best quality.