Prabhas’s Salaar Teaser To Be Out In The Next Month

It is all known that young filmmaker Prashant Neel is now the talk of the town with the blockbuster hit of KGF: Chapter 2 movie… This is film released today in the theatres and already owned a positive talk and broke the records with its highest collections on the first day. Well, with this hit, the expectations on Prabhas's Salaar reached a notch higher. As Prabhas's last movie Radhe Shyam bombed at the box office, all his fans are expecting Salaar to hit the screens with great impact! Off late, the makers also shared good news regarding this movie… The teaser of Salaar will be out in the next month.

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news through his Twitter page… Take a look!

This post reads, "'SALAAR' TEASER NEXT MONTH... #HombaleFilms - the producers of #KGF and #KGF2 - will unveil the teaser of their next PAN-#India film #Salaar - starring #Prabhas - in the last week of May... #Salaar is directed by the Hit Machine #PrashantNeel."

This movie is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. It also has Shruti Haasan as Aadhya in the lead role. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Madhu Guruswamy are in the prominent roles. The film is being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages simultaneously! It will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages. This film marks the comeback movie to Prithviraj Sukumaran to Telugu after 12 years. He was last seen in Police Police (2010) movie!

Apart from this movie, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi movie and Om Raut's 'Adipurush' movie.