Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Pradeep Machiraju's Debut Film '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'

Pradeep Machiraju30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela
Highlights

Small screen anchor Pradeep Machiraju has been promoted to the big screen as a protagonist.

Small screen anchor Pradeep Machiraju has been promoted to the big screen as a protagonist. Although he had already seen on the big screens in small characters but this time he directly took the charge of a hero.

His movie is titled as '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' which has Amritha as the lead lady. This Munna directorial is produced by SV Babu under SV Production banner.

The shooting of this movie has been completed and the release date will be announced soon. The motion poster of the movie has been released by ace hero Rana Daggubati… Have a look!


This motion poster has Pradeep and the heroine Amritha in a picturesque backdrop of waterfalls. Both hero and heroine are seen in farmer outfits smiling heartfully. The background score by Anup Rubens just made the motion poster steal the hearts.

On the whole, Pradeep has made a good opening with the nice motion poster. Well, we need to wait for some more time to know the details and release date of the movie.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Three capital bill: Legislative council chairman announces two select committees!26 Jan 2020 10:46 AM GMT

Three capital bill: Legislative council chairman announces two select committees!

2nd T20I: All-round India ease past New Zealand to take 2-0 series lead
2nd T20I: All-round India ease past New Zealand to take 2-0...
ABVP wins 5 of 11 seats in Gujarat varsity polls
ABVP wins 5 of 11 seats in Gujarat varsity polls
Bringing in
Bringing in 'Super Positivity' for Peace and Success in Life
TDP to keep away from assembly session on Monday
TDP to keep away from assembly session on Monday

More From Entertainment

More >>
"Gabru…" Song From Shubh Mangal Saavshan Will Be Out Soon…26 Jan 2020 9:52 AM GMT

'Gabru…' Song From Shubh Mangal Saavshan Will Be Out Soon…

Get Ready To Witness The Glimpse Of De
Get Ready To Witness The Glimpse Of De'V'il And Sa'V'iour…
Pradeep Machiraju
Pradeep Machiraju's Debut Film '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev...
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…


Top