Pradeep Machiraju's Debut Film '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'

Small screen anchor Pradeep Machiraju has been promoted to the big screen as a protagonist. Although he had already seen on the big screens in small characters but this time he directly took the charge of a hero.

His movie is titled as '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' which has Amritha as the lead lady. This Munna directorial is produced by SV Babu under SV Production banner.

The shooting of this movie has been completed and the release date will be announced soon. The motion poster of the movie has been released by ace hero Rana Daggubati… Have a look!





Thanqsomuch anna🙏🙏🙏🙏🤗Thanks for ur support ..it means alot anna.. will cherish this forever🤗🤗 @RanaDaggubati #MRP https://t.co/y8QsAKv1Gy — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) January 25, 2020

This motion poster has Pradeep and the heroine Amritha in a picturesque backdrop of waterfalls. Both hero and heroine are seen in farmer outfits smiling heartfully. The background score by Anup Rubens just made the motion poster steal the hearts.

On the whole, Pradeep has made a good opening with the nice motion poster. Well, we need to wait for some more time to know the details and release date of the movie.