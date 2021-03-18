Prashant Neel confused between NTR and Allu Arjun?

Tollywood: With the tremendous success of 'KGF: Chapter 1', director Prashanth Neel has become one of the most wanted directors in the industry. Most of the mass heroes are looking forward to doing a movie with him. Though he has been receiving so many interesting offers from various Industries, the Kannada director is all eyes on Tollywood.

He has already kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Salaar' with Tollywood Young Rebel Star Prabhas. He also signed his next project with young Tiger NTR. As per the latest reports, he got on board to direct yet another Tollywood top star hero. It seems like Prashanth Neel is going to work with Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Bunny Vasu has already had some discussions with the director regarding the same.

"Both Prashanth Neel and Allu Arvind share a good relationship. We promise to do a movie with him. The script is still in the discussions. But Bunny and Prashanth Neel combination will definitely take place," said Bunny Vas.